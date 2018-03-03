Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital is racing to raise more than half a million dollars to support kids with disabilities and their families.

On Saturday, the hospital launched its second annual Capes for Kids fundraising campaign at the Toronto Eaton Centre. The campaign runs from March 5-11.

Sandra Hawken, the president and CEO of the Holland Bloorview Foundation, said everyone can participate by joining the Capes for Kids superheroes and wearing capes during the campaign.

Hawken described Capes for Kids as "truly unique and impactful" and more than what you might associate with a typical fundraiser.

Three-year-old stroke survivor Camilo Bowler with his parents and sister at Saturday's launch. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"The funds that are raised through Capes for Kids go to support the programs at Holland Bloorview that help kids with disabilities," she told CBC Toronto.

"So everything from summer camps to art programs to direct support for families to life skills to teens transitioning to adulthood to really ground-breaking research that changes the world for kids with disabilities."

Last year, Holland Bloorview exceeded its $300,000 fundraising goal, and it said the money was used to fund critical hospital programs and research.