Goodbye holiday eggnog and cheese plates, and hello 2017. There are plenty of ways to get outside in Toronto this new year.

Centennial events

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the City of Toronto has partnered with the team and with the province to offer a week of activities — both on and off the ice. They'll feature appearances by Leafs alumni and various special guests, as well as a Hockey Hall of Fame display.

Jan. 3: Albert Campbell Square, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 4: Mel Lastman Square, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 5: Greenwood Park, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 6: Regent Park, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 7: Nathan Phillips Square, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 8: Colonel Samuel Smith Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas flower shows

If you haven't gotten enough of Christmas, take in some Victorian carollers along with horse and carriage rides and apple cider at Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories until Jan. 8.

Pick up some hot apple cider on a walk through Allan Gardens Conservatory and Centennial Park Conservatory. (CBC)

Go skating

Check out rinks around the city for scheduled leisure skates, as well as set times for hockey and shinny. Head here for schedules.

Hit the slopes

It may not be the Rockies, but if you want to ski in the city, Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre at 4169 Bathurst St. is open, with ski and snowboard classes and rentals for all ages. Their website promises "hi-tech snowmaking," ensuring a smooth ride if Toronto's weather isn't co-operating.

Check out a zoo

The High Park Zoo is a perennial hit with kids, where outdoor paddocks house hardier species like bison, cattle and deer. Riverdale Farm is another fun option for some all-ages strolling and animal watching, with an added bonus of historic buildings. Admission is free for both. The Toronto Zoo is also open.