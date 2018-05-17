Toronto Police forecast $6M budget shortfall due to 'high profile' cases

Toronto Police say a recent string of high profile cases has cost the service some $6 million in unexpected costs.

The ongoing investigations into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur and the suspected murders of Barry and Honey Sherman have "significantly contributed" to the budget shortfall, according to police spokesperson Meaghan Grey.

A report on the service's budget variances will be presented to the police board on Thursday.

Toronto police have been under pressure to freeze spending since the force's budget topped $1 billion. This year's budget flat-lined spending.

Major resources for McArthur, Sherman investigations

Investigators have described the McArthur investigation as the largest forensic operation in the force's history.

Earlier this week, forensic teams wrapped up a nearly-four month search of McArthur's apartment.

Police are also in the process of using cadaver dogs to search dozens of properties around Toronto connected to McArthur.

The homicide squad has also been heavily taxed during its investigation into the deaths of the billionaire Shermans. The bodies of the prominent philanthropists were discovered in the couple's longtime home in December 2017.

Police believe they were killed by multiple suspects in a targeted double homicide.

Budget does not include van attack

The latest budget figures are calculated to March 31, meaning they do not include any additional spending caused by the April van attack on Yonge Street that killed 10 people.

The report, signed by chief Mark Saunders, says police will attempt to reduce its premium pay spending in line with its 2018 budget, which was set at $996.3 million by city council.

However, Saunders notes that may not be possible.

"Premium pay is subject to the exigencies of policing and the aforementioned pressures as well as continued police presence required at special events will make this difficult to achieve," the report reads.

The financial impact of the April van attack that killed 10 people has not yet been calculated. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

Considering savings in other areas, including a $3.2 million positive variance in total salary payments, Toronto Police are forecasting a total budget shortfall of $3.8 million dollars.

The report also acknowledges that figure is also likely to change.

"It is important to note that expenditures do not all follow a linear pattern," according to the report.