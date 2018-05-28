Hot weather to bake Toronto as 'first heat event of season' in forecast

Toronto is under a special weather statement with the mercury forecast to reach the low thirties.

The city is bracing on Monday for what Environment Canada is calling "first heat event of the season." Residents are being urged to take care of themselves and keep an eye out for people and pets left in hot cars.

Sunshine is forecast for the morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Monday's high temperature is forecast to be 32 C, with a humidex of 37.

Joggers enjoy the coolness of the morning at Woodbine Beach on Monday. (CBC) The federal weather agency says a warm and humid air mass that is expected to move into Southern Ontario will bring the first heat event to Toronto and to parts of Southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe Area on Monday and Monday night.

"These conditions pose a health risk when you are not use to the heat," Environment Canada says in the statement.

"Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults; infants and young children; and people with chronic illnesses."

The weather agency urges Toronto residents:

to drink cool liquids before they feel thirsty.

to keep cool by dressing appropriately for the weather.

to spend a few hours a day in a cool place.

As for motorists, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division says it's important to remember that heat can be "deadly."

It's going to be a hot, hot day and Toronto residents are urged to take care of themselves as the mercury climbs. (CBC)

Schmidt is urging drivers not to leave children or pets in hot cars.

If someone sees an adult, child or pet in a unattended vehicle and in distress, he said that person should call 911 immediately and get into the vehicle.

"If that involves having to break a window, that may be what you need to do to save a life," he said.