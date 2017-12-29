Winter has only officially been around for about a week and already Toronto has been plunged into a deep freeze.

Record-breaking lows will see the city smash a more than 100-year-old temperature record on Dec. 31, with a daytime high feeling like -22 C with the wind chill.

But while we could be forgiven for buckling down and staying in during frosty final days of the year, many Torontonians couldn't help but get outdoors to capture the sights of the city during this extreme cold snap.

Bid farewell to 2017 with these stunning shots.

Frozen inner harbour and Toronto Islands from the @TourCNTower. pic.twitter.com/OAdCPARWw8 — @madhava

It was a whole -15C or 5F when we left so Mum said OK, but she walked so fast cuz sick. #aussieshepherd #bordercollie #yyz #toronto #puppies #dogsofinstagram #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/0pAoXplTOb — @mguber

#Toronto broke the cold record for the day (Dec-28) with -22C this morning. Here are some ❄️ patterns created on my windshield by ‘anti-freeze’ wind washer fluid @StormHour #stormhour @weatherchannel @WeatherOntario @cp24 @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/IVEOjjf0IZ — @fishnpoutine