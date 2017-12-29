Winter has only officially been around for about a week and already Toronto has been plunged into a deep freeze.

Record-breaking lows will see the city smash a more than 100-year-old temperature record on Dec. 31, with a daytime high feeling like -22 C with the wind chill.

But while we could be forgiven for buckling down and staying in during frosty final days of the year, many Torontonians couldn't help but get outdoors to capture the sights of the city during this extreme cold snap.

Bid farewell to 2017 with these stunning shots.