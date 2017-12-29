Winter has only officially been around for about a week and already Toronto has been plunged into a deep freeze.
Record-breaking lows will see the city smash a more than 100-year-old temperature record on Dec. 31, with a daytime high feeling like -22 C with the wind chill.
But while we could be forgiven for buckling down and staying in during frosty final days of the year, many Torontonians couldn't help but get outdoors to capture the sights of the city during this extreme cold snap.
Bid farewell to 2017 with these stunning shots.
Nature is natural. No Photoshop needed. #nature #winter #snow #ice #lakefront #freeze #natural #toronto #canada #lovecanada #torontobeauty #lakeontario #torontoharbour pic.twitter.com/TrlYQ4Z1hd—
@ChopsticksD
Frozen inner harbour and Toronto Islands from the @TourCNTower. pic.twitter.com/OAdCPARWw8—
@madhava
It was a whole -15C or 5F when we left so Mum said OK, but she walked so fast cuz sick. #aussieshepherd #bordercollie #yyz #toronto #puppies #dogsofinstagram #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/0pAoXplTOb—
@mguber
#Toronto broke the cold record for the day (Dec-28) with -22C this morning. Here are some ❄️ patterns created on my windshield by ‘anti-freeze’ wind washer fluid @StormHour #stormhour @weatherchannel @WeatherOntario @cp24 @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/IVEOjjf0IZ—
@fishnpoutine
122817.—
@ashtontekno
Icicle.❄️🍁
Toronto is a,
Frozen Wonderland. 💯 https://t.co/1jf1H6DJoX #toronto pic.twitter.com/7FjW5Y5Gdt
Highly recommend heading down to Trillium Park this winter. Spectacular ice formations on Lake Ontario, and beautiful paths to walk/run. #Toronto #getoutside pic.twitter.com/MwflOFSBu2—
@johnrieti
Winter lake. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/fs637iNkdT—
@Sarah__Kitz