A Toronto man is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly bludgeoning his neighbour with a hammer in a violent attack Saturday night.

Toronto police are looking for Whitley Hunter, 45, who witnesses say struck the 49-year-old victim in the head multiple times around 9:30 p.m. in the Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road area.

Police aren't sure what led to the altercation, but said witnesses aided the victim and called police.

Hunter was last seen leaving the scene southbound on Lansdowne. The initial police report described him as 193 centimetres tall, weighing 86 kilograms with large dreadlocks and a beard.

The victim sustained extensive head injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, police say. He is stable but remains in critical condition.

Police warn that Hunter is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).