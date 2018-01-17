The family of the 11-year-old girl who reported that a man tried to cut off her hijab last week — an incident police said did not occur — offered "sincere apologies to every Canadian" in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are deeply sorry for the pain and anger that our family has caused in the past several days," the statement reads. "When we arrived at the school on Friday, we were informed what happened and assumed it to be true, just like everyone else."

The family says the experience has been "very painful" and that they look forward to "closing this difficult chapter."

The girl reported Friday that a man attempted twice to cut off her hijab as she walked to school with her younger brother.

On Monday, police said the incident never occurred.

"After a detailed investigation, police have determined that the events described in the original news release did not happen," police said.

CBC News is not naming the 11-year-old out of concern for her interests.

Her story captured national attention and drew public condemnation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.