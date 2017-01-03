Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning that heavy fog could lead to flight delays or cancellations on Tuesday morning.

The airport warned travellers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport as thick fog settled over the city.

Environment Canada issued a fog warning shortly after 9:30 a.m., warning there could be near zero visibility in some places. The fog could hang around until Wednesday morning, when a cold westerly wind is expected to blow it away.

The agency warned people to take extra care during the foggy conditions. The warning covers Toronto, as well as parts of Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.

Toronto police, meanwhile, urged drivers to keep their lights on and keep an eye out for pedestrians, who may have their hoods up or umbrellas blocking their vision.

The fog comes while the city is dealing with a day of rain.