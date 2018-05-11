Toronto's outdoor flower market opening in time for Mother's Day

The Toronto Flower Market launches on Saturday, just in time for Mother's Day.

Now in its sixth year, the market was the first of its kind in the city. Founder Natasa Kajganic said she decided to start her own event after visiting England's famous Columbia Road flower market and recognizing that Toronto did not have anything like it.

Through the market, she hopes to educate visitors about how flowers travel from soil to vase and "get people to start looking beyond the beauty of the bloom," she said.

"Once we can start to really appreciate what it takes to even have a flower survive or thrive or why we have the flowers that we have ... you start to appreciate nature more," Kajganic told CBC Toronto.

She also hopes visitors gain a greater appreciation of local flora and local florists.

"I think that if people walked away and were more conscious of local options that would be the best," said Kajganic.

The market is free to attend and will be held this year on the grounds at Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Queen Street West.

Visitors attend last year's Toronto Flower Market in May. (Courtesy of Vesna Popovic)

Florist and market vendor Sas Long says Canada has long imported many of its flowers, but there is a growing desire among enthusiasts to connect with the products they buy.

"Consumers are craving a connection to their products. Just like the popularity of farmers' markets when it comes to food, I think people want that with flowers as well," said Long.

Flowers on sale at the market, all currently in season, include tulips, daffodils, gerberas, hyacinths and lilacs. Vendors will also be selling seedlings, plants, succulents, planters, and handmade pots.

Saturday's event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be followed by eight more through to October.

While outdoor flower markets showcasing local products are still rare in Canada, Kajganic says she is in talks with growers across the country to establish events in their own cities.