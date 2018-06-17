Toronto gets its 1st Industrial Heritage District, highlighting history of Dundas and Carlaw

Toronto's first-ever Industrial Heritage District is set to open today in Leslieville — an area now home to some of the city's trendiest lofts.

Heritage Toronto and Ward 30 Councillor Paula Fletcher are set to unveil a neighbourhood-wide interpretative pathway on the industrial history of the the Dundas & Carlaw district in the Leslieville neighbourhood. It's part of ongoing efforts to promote an appreciation for the city's rich architectural, natural, archaeological, and cultural heritage.

Area was once home to several factories

The area was once home to factories from companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Reliable Toy, Woods and Wrigley, as well as Toronto Hydro's Substation #8.

Fletcher is concerned that today's residents might not understand the extent of the jobs or the people who once worked in the area.

"This is a very history-rich area, it was the place where everybody went to work in the east end of Toronto . . . and now it's converting to live-work but this is a rich history that a lot of people are interested in," Fletcher told CBC Toronto.

"During the war it was all women that were working in buildings where now people are living."

Workers are packaging Palmolive soap in this 1919 photo. (Toronto Public Library)

"So, it's a fascinating, rich history that's being brought to life in the first Plaque District in the city of Toronto that is being undertaken by Heritage Toronto."

Camille Begin, plaques and public education manager at Heritage Toronto, said the Industrial Heritage District will feature ten plaques containing historical information about some of the industrial buildings remaining in the area.

"This is a neighbourhood that was an industrial district starting in the beginning of the 20th Century. The rails are still there and are used by VIA Rail and the GoTrain," she told CBC Toronto.

"So, this area really developed in the beginning of the 20th century and so, with these plaques, we're telling the story. The plaques are outside so you can get access to the story 24/7."

For the time being, people will be able to take self-guided tours following a paper guide.

But the organizers hope that by next year, people will be able to have a digital guide right on their phones.

As the neighbourhood continues to transform, Fletcher says it will be a powerful reminder that Toronto isn't just a place for condos.

"Where there's places to live, that's great, there always have to be places for people to work."

Visitors can check out the new zone during a tour this afternoon at 1 p.m.