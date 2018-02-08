Toronto Fire rescued a worker early Thursday morning after he became stranded while working 30 metres in the air on a boom truck platform at the Canadian National Exhibition.

Capt. David Eckerman, spokesperson with Toronto Fire, said the worker was working on a billboard at 2 Manitoba Dr., when the hydraulics of the platform he was standing on failed.

After being stranded up in the air for several hours, the man called Toronto Fire for the rescue.

"It looked like the worker had been up there all night, and tried to self rescue before making the call," Capt. Eckerman said.

After arriving on scene, firefighters put the worker in a safety harness before bringing him down.

According to Toronto Fire, no injuries were reported.