Toronto Fire is warning of "serious deficiencies and breaches of the Ontario Fire Code" at the decommissioned Hearn Generating Station, which had been set to host more than 120,000 guests at a weekend food festival.

In a statement released Thursday, Toronto Fire said the organizers of the upcoming Waterfront Night Market have not properly equipped the building to host such an event.

"Hosting public events in a space that is not equipped with fire alarm systems, proper lighting, fire exits and other serious deficiencies is not acceptable," wrote Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop.

The event's organizer, X-Caliber Productions, wrote that "every effort has been made to coordinate with Toronto Fire Services towards addressing concerns," however it has confirmed that it will no longer use the interior of the building during the event.

"The interior space at the Hearn, which hosted a small component of the festival will not be used," organizers wrote in a news release. "As predominantly an outdoor festival, the Waterfront Night Market will still take place as scheduled on the expansive outdoor grounds.

'The Hearn'

Last used as a power plant in 1985, the Hearn Generating Station hosted the 2016 Luminato arts festival.

Toronto Fire says the organizers of that event implemented a range of fire safety measures before the festival, which were later uninstalled.

However, Toronto Fire says that beyond fire safety issues, the further use of the building for public events would present additional problems.

"The ongoing, frequent and intensive use of the Hearn Generating Station for public events is in contravention of the applicable zoning bylaws," the statement reads.