Toronto Fire lays multiple charges after finding flaws with fire systems at 3 buildings

Toronto Fire charged a number of individuals and corporations Thursday for allegedly failing to test and maintain fire safety systems in three buildings, including two highrise condos on the lakefront.

If convicted, the accused face fines of between $50,000 and $100,000, as well as the possibility of a year in jail.

The alleged wrongdoing took place at 1100 Birchmount Road, in Scarborough, and at two condo towers on Harbour Square — just south of Queen's Quay and York Street.

In the Birchmount investigation, fire officials allege the accused:

Failed to inspect, test, repair or replace parts of the fire alarm system.

Failed to keep the fire alarm and sprinkler system in operating condition.

On Harbour Square, the charges relate to:

Failing to maintain the fire alarm system.

Failing to ensure elevators are tested.

Failing to ensure emergency power systems are tested and maintained.

Failing to ensure an annual inspection is done on fire protection tanks.

Toronto Fire warns not maintaining these systems puts residents, the public and firefighters at risk. It also says the investigation is ongoing.