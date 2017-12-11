Toronto FC is set to celebrate its weekend Major League Soccer Cup win over the Seattle Sounders with a downtown parade and fan rally on Monday.

The parade will start at Maple Leaf Square, outside the Air Canada Centre, at 11:45 a.m. The squad will be whisked along the parade route in double decker buses, accompanied by several groups of fans who will make the trip by foot to Nathan Phillips Square.

Starting at 12:30 p.m. in the square, fans will have a chance to hear team members speak, as well as some of the club's most prominent supporters.

Mayor John Tory will be there. Tory announced on Sunday that, as part of the festivities, Monday will be "Reds Day" in Toronto, with residents encouraged to wear FC's colours.

"No team is more deserving," he said in a statement on Twitter. "This is the perfect ending to a historic season."

Toronto FC defeated Seattle 2-0 in an exhilarating win some 11 years in the making.

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley raises the trophy as Toronto FC celebrates their victory over the Seattle Sounders. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Drivers and transit riders should be aware that the downtown parade means road closures. The route is as follows:

Kicks off at Maple Leaf Square.

West on Bremner Boulevard.

North on York Street.

East on Front Street.

North on Bay Street.

West on Queen Street to Nathan Phillips Square.

Road closures began this morning and will be in place until 12:30 p.m. The following roads will be closed, according to the city:

Bremner Boulevard closed from York Street to Lake Shore Boulevard.

York Street closed from Bremner Boulevard to Front Street West

Front Street W. closed from York Street to Bay Street.

Bay Street closed from Front Street West to Queen Street West.

Queen Street West closed from Bay Street to York Street.

The TTC's 6 Bay bus will be diverting around the parade, as well as the 121 Fort York-Esplanade and 501 Queen.

Riders should expect significant delays on the 504 King and 514 Cherry streetcars.