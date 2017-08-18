Just thirty seconds passed from the moment the Gray family took their seats at a picturesque restaurant along the Las Ramblas strip — and terror struck.

"We had not even ordered. The waiter hadn't even come yet and we just heard like a loud shatter," said Daniela Gray.

She turned around to see the glass of the restaurant shattering and a flood of people running into the eatery. Then, within seconds, the family found themselves running along with the rest of those pouring in for safety into the back.

No one knew exactly what was happening in that moment, but the faces of those around her wore a kind of look that mother Delniss Gray says made it clear something was going horribly wrong.

Ontario family's eyewitness account of Barcelona attack7:51

The family chose Barcelona precisely because they thought they would be safe there. When the girls said they wanted to go to Paris, the recent attacks on the Bataclan immediately made their father, Allan, want to choose somewhere else. He suggested Spain.

But on Thursday, the city where the Grays thought they would be safe turned into the scene of what's believed to be a terror attack, when a van sped down a the bustling pedestrian zone of the Las Ramblas district, plowing through tourists, killing some 13 people.

Hours later, Cambrils, a seaside resort town in Catalonia became the scene of another deadly attack, when a car attack claimed another life. Five people wearing fake bomb belts were shot and killed by police.

Spanish officials say citizens from 34 countries were among those killed or injured in the attacks — and that at least one Canadian is among the victims, they said.

Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed that a Canadian is among the dead, saying only that Canadian authorities are in touch with family members of "affected" Canadians and that their thoughts are with them.

For privacy reasons, the agency said, no further details are being released.

Injured people are treated in Barcelona Thursday after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (Oriol Duran/Associated Press)

"People around us were crying, really scared. One boy wanted to throw up and we realized that it was either somebody shooting people the restaurant and something bad was happening out side... That wasn't normal at all," she said.

Eventually they ran through a door into a hotel and watched the chaos from a large window inside.

"You could see everything," said Allan Gray. "It looked to me that people were really hurt on the streets or even dead. There was one little boy limp, had no life to him. It was so sad."

It wasn't long before they realized being by the window wasn't the safest bet, so it was off to the stairwell. Inside were people from all different nationalities, some vomiting, everyone in a panic.

"You could see it in everybody's eyes. Nobody knew what was going on outside."

All the Grays could think about was sticking together. For a moment they were briefly separated into two groups but they managed to reunite soon after.

Last night was a sleepless one for the Grays. They're grateful to be safe, but say the horror will remain with them forever.

"We're traumatized for life [over] this," said Allan Gray.