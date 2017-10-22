The summer-like temperatures that have lingered in Toronto well into October are expected to cool off this week.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures in the low teens starting Tuesday, and they are expected to stick around into the first week of November.

The recent warm weather has delayed fall colours in parts of Ontario, leaving many trees in the Toronto-area green.

The city sat in the low 20s this weekend, with many people getting outside to enjoy the fleeting heat, including about 25,000 runners who took to the start line for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Sunday.

Never imagined i would be turning on the air condition this time of the year! Patio weather is still on🍻#toronto #Canada — @smeet4187

Sandal weather in October. Ahhhhhh. Thanks Toronto! https://t.co/Y4T8QO3fUr pic.twitter.com/QkSiUdpTGm — @kellyoyo

Hello T.O. Thanks for rolling out some beautiful weather for #STWM weekend. Looking for a new PB on Sunday. Toronto still feels like home. pic.twitter.com/CmTTn1vQtD — @TlmTmurray

Environment Canada calls for rain

But the sunshine is not going to last.

Rain is expected to fall throughout the city starting Monday afternoon, with a high of 20 C expected for the day.

The wet weather will continue to cool things off with a bout of rain into next weekend. The federal weather agency says temperatures will hover between highs of 10 C and 15 C.