Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, saying significant rainfall is expected this weekend.

Between 25 millimetres to 40 millimetres are possible, the federal weather agency said in the statement on Saturday.

The rain is expected to fall on Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system that is developing over the western U.S. will move over Southern Ontario on the weekend.

The amount of rain in many areas, especially on Sunday and Sunday night, could be "appreciable," it said.