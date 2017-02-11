Hundreds of people gathered in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday afternoon, decrying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's broken promise to reform the electoral system.
"Living in a democracy halfway just isn't good enough," said Nidhi Tandon, one of the protesters.
Trudeau had repeatedly promised to replace the current first-past-the-post-system before the next federal election.
- Liberals abandon promise of electoral reform
- Trudeau says national unity more important than electoral reform
But the prime minister abandoned that commitment earlier this month, saying there was a lack of "consensus" for a new voting system.
Alex Lavasidis, one of the organizers of the protest, said she voted Liberal because the party campaigned on electoral reform.
She said Trudeau can't claim there's no consensus when many people don't understand the issues with the current voting system.
"The government hasn't done a good job of helping people understand what this issue is," she said. "So you can't claim that there's no consensus if you haven't even helped spread the word on what this is."
The Toronto rally was one of several protests across Canada as part of a national day of action.