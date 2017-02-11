Hundreds of people gathered in Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday afternoon, decrying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's broken promise to reform the electoral system.

"Living in a democracy halfway just isn't good enough," said Nidhi Tandon, one of the protesters.

Saturday's rally in Toronto was one of several similar protests across Canada. (Christopher Langenzarde/CBC)

Trudeau had repeatedly promised to replace the current first-past-the-post-system before the next federal election.

But the prime minister abandoned that commitment earlier this month, saying there was a lack of "consensus" for a new voting system.

Trudeau first committed to replacing the current first-past-the-post electoral system in June 2015. (CBC)

Alex Lavasidis, one of the organizers of the protest, said she voted Liberal because the party campaigned on electoral reform.

She said Trudeau can't claim there's no consensus when many people don't understand the issues with the current voting system.

Alex Lavasidis, one of the organizers of Saturday's protest, said she's not affiliated with any particular group, but just wants to see the government keep its promise on electoral reform. (CBC)

"The government hasn't done a good job of helping people understand what this issue is," she said. "So you can't claim that there's no consensus if you haven't even helped spread the word on what this is."

The Toronto rally was one of several protests across Canada as part of a national day of action.