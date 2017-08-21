The CNE and Ontario Science Centre are some of the places in Toronto buzzing with activity as people are armed with their eclipse glasses patiently waiting for the event to start at 1:10 p.m.

Some people like Julia Knight got to the event grounds as early as 9:20 a.m. to guarantee a free pair of eclipse glasses.

"I hear they're selling online for 25, 30 bucks," she said.

The viewing event at the CNE is being held by University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

"This is all about sharing our passion for astronomy with the public and making this amazing celestial event as accessible as possible," said Mike Reid, one of the school's astronomers.

Professor Mike Reid from University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics is on site at the CNE to answer any questions. (CBC)

There are also telescopes on-site to let people get an up-close-and-personal view of the rare event.

"It's nice to be able to look into the telescopes and see things you don't usually see on the sun, like the solar flares and the sun spots," said attendee Dawn Dell'Agnese.

Many attendees created their own eclipse viewers using old cereal and shoe boxes.

Over at the Ontario Science Centre, some people decided to skip work and school for the special event.

Seven-year-old Ruel Ramalingam was told that students at his Whitby school would not be allowed outside to witness the eclipse.

His parents decided that wouldn't stop him from missing the event.

Andrew Ramalingam and his 7 year-old son Ruel are making a tradition out of watching eclipses. (CBC)

So Ruel's father, Andrew Ramalingam decided to make a trip down to the Science Centre for the viewing party.

"He's always been interested in eventhing to do with astronomy, the stars, the sun, everything. So I figured it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Something we can both experience today."

Andrew Ramalingam and his wife watched the eclipse in the 90s and now want to create similar memories with their son.

Both events at the CNE and Ontario Science Centre runs until 5 p.m. today.