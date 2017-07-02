A team of Toronto cyclists became the fastest-ever Canadians to bike from one end of the continent to the other, finishing second to last Friday in a gruelling non-stop competition that bills itself as the "world's toughest bicycle race."

Team True Patriot Love crossed the Race Across America finish line in Annapolis, Md., after five days, 17 hours and 56 minutes on the road.

The eight-person team biked in groups of four in 10-hour shifts, giving the others time to recover in a RV that tagged along behind the cyclists.

They departed from Oceanside, Calif., on June 17 and logged nearly 5,000 kilometres.

The team says it has raised over $120,000 for the True Patriot Love Foundation, a national charity that supports veterans, military personnel and their families.