For crane operator Rob MacFarlane, who became famous on Twitter after posting a series of stunning skyline photos taken from above the L Tower condo, Wednesday's rescue of a woman from a downtown crane raises questions about safety and security on the city's construction sites.

His perch offered a view of Toronto usually reserved for construction workers, but his photos also inspired copycats, and he often found traces of others climbing his crane for thrills and photos of their own.

"It was just a miserable thing for me because I'd have to look and see what they were up to last night," said MacFarlane, who estimates that trespassers climbed his crane around 200 times over his four-and-a-half years at that construction site.

Those trespassers are sometimes known as "rooftoppers;" urban daredevils who climb buildings and other structures. Some of Toronto's most prominent rooftoppers boast online followings in the tens of thousands.

A woman was rescued from a downtown Toronto crane early Wednesday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

At the start of his shifts, MacFarlane says he would sometimes find broken locks, switches that had been incorrectly flipped and, on several occasions, his fire extinguisher discharged and empty.

Once, a pail of hydraulic fluid was misplaced on his crane. "I unfortunately didn't notice it and at about nine in the morning it fell from the crane and almost hit a police officer," he said.

"It's very stressful for the crane operator because you don't know what's happened up there."

Crane climber charged with mischief

It's not yet clear why or how a woman ended up trapped on a crane Wednesday morning at a construction site near Yonge Street and Wellesley Street, but MacFarlane says it looks distinctly like other rooftopping incidents he's seen over his two decades on the job.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with six counts of mischief related to Wednesday's incident. Maria Laslo is scheduled to appear in court today.

After watching the rescue unfold, MacFarlane concluded that the woman likely climbed across the crane's boom then slid down its cable — probably accidentally — before stopping at the structure above its hook, called a block.

"It would have been terrifying," he said, adding that the cable is thin and would have been lubricated. "It was just a matter of luck that she was able to stop at the block."

While he's happy no one was injured, MacFarlane wants the incident to highlight the security shortcomings that he says often plague construction sites.

Security rules

Toronto bylaws stipulate that construction sites must be fully enclosed by fencing that must "be built to deter entry by unauthorized persons or vehicles." The fence must be at least 1.8 metres in height and its access points must be locked when the site is left unattended.

TMG Builders, the company constructing the 50-storey Wellesley Station condo building, says it has determined that the site was indeed secure at the time of the incident.

"I think we exceed the standards that are deemed acceptable throughout the city," said Marc Moro, executive vice president with TMG Builders.

In addition to fencing and plywood hoarding, Moro says TMG Builders has installed cameras around the site that are monitored around the clock, though it's not yet clear if the person watching the feed spotted the woman before she climbed the crane.

"We try our best to ensure a 100 per cent guarantee of security of a site," Moro told CBC Toronto. "Given situations like this that may not always be possible."

TMG says while it's confident with its existing security measures, it will conduct an investigation to determine if improvements are needed.

Financial motivation?

The construction site was shut down for hours Wednesday morning during the rescue, costing TMG Builders dozens of hours of labour without any progress to show for it.

If worker safety isn't enough motivation to improve security, MacFarlane says losses like that might help bring on improvements.

"It certainly cost them thousands of dollars while their equipment and their men were all shut down," said MacFarlane

Moro confirmed the shut down caused a "significant financial impact."