With just a few weeks until spring, it would seem that Mother Nature is getting a jump on the next season, as Toronto could reach record-high temperatures on Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C today, with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. It is expected to stay cooler near Lake Ontario.

The normal high for Feb. 23 is 1 C.

The highest recorded temperature for this date was back in 1984, when the temperature reached 14.9 C.

As of 5 a.m., it was already 9 C in the city.

The temperature will drop to a low of 2 C overnight, with the risk of a thunderstorm before morning.

Friday's high will reach 4 C before another spike on Saturday, with a forecast high of 12 C.