A Toronto police officer has been charged after a fellow officer allegedly found cocaine in the wallet he left behind at a Scarborough courthouse.

Det. Const. Kirk Blake was attending a court appearance as a witness on Sept. 19 and left his wallet behind, police said in a news release.

Another officer found the wallet, and when they checked for ID, a "small quantity of cocaine" was found inside, police allege.

The Toronto Police Service professional standards unit then started an investigation.

The cocaine is "unrelated" to Blake's duties with the guns and gangs task force, police said. Blake has served with Toronto police for 16 years.

Blake is charged with one count of possession of a narcotic.

He is set to appear in court on Feb. 9.