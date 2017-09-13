Toronto has announced the results of its first ever condom design contest, revealing four winners on Wednesday that will be distributed for free around the city.

Winners are divided into student and non-student submissions.

Taking the top student spot, by Andrea Por, is an ode to the humble transfer, and the runner up, by Janine Thomas, is patterned with wintry, ultra-Canadian buffalo check.

The grand prize winner in the open division, by Diane Adams, is a bold and graphic text-based design, and the runner up, by Serge Leshchuk, draws inspiration from the city's subway tile designs.

The two winning open division designs, by Diane Adams (left) and Serge Leshchuk (right) (City of Toronto)

The condomTO contest, announced in 2016, is meant to promote safe sex and reduce the stigma around condom use, according to Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

The condoms will be available at sexual health clinics, community health centres, and colleges and universities. A complete list of locations where you can find the condoms is here.