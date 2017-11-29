The average commute time to work in Toronto is the longest in the country at 34 minutes, according to new data. But ask a handful of commuters outside of Union Station, and they will all tell you what the statistics also make clear: that more Canadians are getting out of their cars and onto public transit.

According to new figures from Statistics Canada, the average commute has increased to 26.2 minutes, up from 25.4 minutes in 2011. People are also travelling farther, with the median commute at 7.7 kilometres, up from seven kilometres in 1996.

And the number of Canadians who use public transit is now at 12.4 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent in 1996. Much of that is in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, according to StatsCan.

Akila O'Connor, a Ryerson University student who commutes to Toronto from deep in Mississauga, near Oakville, says her commute includes taking a bus to the local GO station, and then an hour train ride to Union. From there, she takes the subway to Dundas station. Total commuting time: Two hours.

A new option that includes express buses brings the time down to one hour and 15 minutes. When she gets a ride from her boyfriend, it can be 45 minutes.

Akila O’Connor says on regular public transit, her commute from Mississauga to Ryerson University is two hours. (Grant Linton/CBC)

But whichever option she chooses, O'Connor's commute time is still above the Toronto average.

"It would be awesome if it was better," she told CBC Toronto. "It's just a lot of traffic. It's a lot of volume."

She uses her Presto card to transfer between the transit agencies, which helps make her commute a little easier, she noted.

But while more express buses would help, she said they'd still be stuck in traffic during rush hour times. So more train service tops her wish list, though she figures that by the time any new lines are built, the GTA population growth will have outpaced the new capacity.

"Toronto keeps growing so by the time it's built it will be more people," O'Connor said. "So how do you keep up with that?"

'I wish we could wave a magic wand'

Scott Cordon commutes in from Kingston, and his trip by train takes three hours. It's another half hour by car from his home to the train station, and then another half hour to his office on Bay Street.

"As things get more and more congested then maybe there's more of an appetite to look for alternative means," he said of the drift toward public transit.

Asked about the new StatsCan data on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said building more transit takes time, but in the interim he is committed to taking other steps to improve commute times, including new technologies, traffic wardens and old-fashioned police work.

"I wish we could wave a magic wand and have some sort of some new transit lines in two weeks or two months or even two years," he told reporters. "It takes time, these are big projects, and require careful planning and a lot of construction work."

Meanwhile, Cinzia Morro had a positive outlook on her daily commute to Toronto from Vaughan. From door to door it takes her about an hour, she said.

She's never tried to drive, given how congested the roads are. And she tries to make the most of her time on the GO.

"You can read and talk with your friends," she said with a smile. "There's lots to do."