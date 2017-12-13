A 16-year-old boy is the third family member to die after a two-alarm fire nine days ago at a Toronto Community Housing complex, his uncle told CBC Toronto.
Wahid Whahedi said his nephew, Shaber Hamid, died at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday from smoke inhalation and internal organ failure.
- Man, 18, dead in North York fire that left his younger brother, mother fighting for life
- Mother of 18-year-old killed in fire at Toronto Community Housing building dies, family says
"He was loved by everyone in the family," Whahedi said of Hamid, who had down syndrome.
"He had such a beautiful smile, such a handsome boy," he added. "Innocent like an angel."
Hamid's mother, Fakhria Whahedi, and 18-year-old brother, Shaher, had both died from the blaze that broke out on Dec. 4 around 9:30 p.m. at Flemington Road near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
The fire remains under investigation. There's no word yet on the cause, but police have said it is not believed to be suspicious.
Wahid Whahedi said the family has cancelled a planned Thursday funeral for Fakhria and Shaher after learning of Shaber's death.
He said a funeral and service is planned for all three this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre in North York.