After a fire in their building that left one person dead, most residents of a George Street community housing building were able to return home on Sunday.

"It's good to be home," said Jeff Rowley, who lives on the fifth floor of 291 George Street.



"I just want to get my cat home, he's nervous."



Jeff Rowley was relieved to return home on Sunday after a chaotic few days. (CBC)

Firefighters had to rescue Rowley via ladder when his building caught fire Thursday evening.

The fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old man, and put five others in hospital.

Buses brought roughly 100 people back to the building on Sunday. Toronto Community Housing had arranged for tenants to stay in a hotel after the blaze.

Sara Goldvine, a spokesperson for Toronto Community Housing, said they did several repairs to the building over the weekend, including to heat, water, electrical and the elevators. She said the tenants should have full access to heat and hot water, and that cleaning crews and staff are on site to help people get settled in.

Fourth floor still damaged

However, not everybody could come home on Sunday. Goldvine said there's still "significant" fire damage on the fourth floor of the building, where the fire broke out, as well as in a handful of other units.

Roughly 20 people will continue to stay at a hotel for the next few days, Goldvine said, and will be offered temporary apartments at other community housing buildings around the city.

Toronto Fire said one person has died and five others were taken to hospital after a 3-alarm blaze at a community housing building downtown on Thursday. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Goldvine said it's hard to say how long it will be until those people can move back to 291 George St.

"I'm sure anyone can understand if you have to leave your home after a tragic fire like this and especially after losing a neighbour and a friend, it's been a very difficult time for them," she said.