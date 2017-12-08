The mother of an 18-year-old man killed in deadly fire at a Toronto Community Housing complex Monday night has died, her brother has told CBC Toronto.

The 47-year-old mother and her two sons, 16 and 18, were pulled from the two-alarm blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the TCH complex at Flemington Road near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West. All three were without vital signs, police say.

The 18-year-old died in hospital while his mother and brother were in critical condition.

TCH has said the fire was contained to an apartment on the first floor. Earlier, Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman stated it started in the basement and Chief Matthew Pegg noted it was on the third floor.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the person who perished in this tragic fire," Toronto Community Housing wrote in a statement to CBC Toronto Tuesday, adding its team members were on the site in the Lawrence Heights area to assist tenants.

The fire is under investigation. There's no word yet on the cause but police have said it is not believed to be suspicious.