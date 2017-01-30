The Toronto comedy scene and accessibility advocates are both mourning the loss of Andre Arruda, the comedian known to challenge people's attitudes about disabilities.

Arruda, 33, died this weekend of pneumonia — a complication associated with Morquio syndrome, a genetic disorder that stunted his growth at three feet tall.

Growing up he underwent spinal fusion surgeries to correct his compressing spine but would inevitably depend on a motorized wheelchair to get around.

Comedian Andrew Chapman, left, and Comedy Bar owner Gary Rideout Jr. laugh about their favourite jokes Andre Arruda would tell. (DEAN GARIEPY/CBC NEWS)

"Stand up comedy isn't easy for anyone," said Gary Rideout Jr., owner of Comedy Bar on Bloor Street where Arruda was a regular player at the venue's Sunday Night Live show. "That speaks to how brave he was."

Arruda would often start his sets with, "I know what you're thinking," expecting the audience to be so distracted by his small stature and scooter. He'd follow up with "Yes, I am Portuguese," addressing only the origin of his last name. Audiences would roar with laughter.

Rideout said his favourite schtick of Arruda's was an impression of U.S. Senator John McCain. "He kind of really looked like him with his posture. We'd pick him up and he'd do this monologue on the Weekend Update desk and it was just so good."

Good friend and fellow comic Andrew Chapman said he'll never forget how Arruda could recite famous movie scenes with encyclopedic accuracy.

"You'd be sharing a pint with him, talking about movies and he'd get into this trance and kill a scene by himself," said Chapman, who was with him just before he became ill over the holidays

With his passing, comedy venues will be a lot quieter this week, said Rideout, who remembers Arruda being a frequent audience member at both amateur nights and headline acts. "He was a big supporter of comedy in general."

Anti-Harassment video: His claim to fame and change

Luke Anderson of the Stop Gap Foundation considered comedian Andre Arruda a hero ever since his 2014 video that shed light on the harassment people living with disabilities are exposed to. (DEAN GARIEPY/CBC NEWS)

One thing Arruda never laughed off was the harassment people with disabilities can sometimes live with. In 2014, he used his own experience as an example of how bad it can get.

He filmed himself going about his business throughout the city and came back with three hours of footage showing people gawking at him and hurling insults.

In an interview with CBC News in 2014 he said from then on, he was committed to checking people's attitudes. ​

"Like you know, 'Relax. Just because it's someone you haven't seen before, doesn't mean they're not real."'

Maayan Ziv, founder of Access Now, remembers Arruda for his warmth but also his sharp jokes about living with a disability. (CBC)

"He would say he was an advocate by accident, just by living," said Maayan Ziv, founder of Access Now, a website that shows which Toronto buildings are accessible and which still have barriers.

Ziv's favourite memory of Arruda was his advice for parents and a kid who might stare at him.

"He would say the worst thing a parent could do is to tell their child to stop staring at the person in the wheelchair," explained Ziv. "The parent should say. "Look, he is just a person like anyone else, but he probably didn't eat his vegetables."'

The anti-harassment video made Arruda a hero in the eyes of Luke Anderson, founder of the Stop Gap Foundation, an organization that builds accessibility ramps for businesses.

"He was a giant," Anderson said, He remembers Arruda leaving entire rooms full of people cracking up at Stop Gap fundraising events. Anderson said Arruda really believed in their push for a Toronto for everybody.

"A lot of comedy bars weren't accessible before he did something about it," said Anderson.

"He overcame barriers to get up on the stages that he performed on and through his material, he removed barriers as well."