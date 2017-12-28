The bone-chilling cold settled over Toronto smashed a nearly 57-year-old temperature record, Environment Canada said Thursday, and while a slight warming may be coming, it will be cold well into the new year.

Temperatures observed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport bottomed out at -22 C this morning. The previous record for this date was set in 1960, when it hit -18.9 C.

An extreme cold weather alert is still in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and indeed much of Ontario, while almost all cities in Canada are experiencing wintry weather.

"It's basically all across the country that the cold weather is entrenched, and it's not going away quickly," said Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada.

In this part of the province, extreme cold alerts are issued when wind chill factor approaches -30 or lower. A brief respite this afternoon will likely end the alert for Toronto for a few days, but it will remain cold with temperatures hovering between -8 and -10 C for a few days. However temperatures will start to feel like -30 again by late Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

"In Ontario we don't see an end to this cold until at least the end of the first week of January," Kimbell said.

Watch your pipes

Toronto Water says several days of deep freeze may cause pipes to burst.

Suggestions for reducing the chances of a burst include:

Leaving a tap slightly open for a very thin stream of water.

Insulating pipes that are outside or exposed to an uninsulated wall with foam pipe covers.

Opening kitchen, bathroom and laundry cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around the plumbing.

Turning off the main valve and opening the taps to drain water if leaving for a lengthy stretch.

To thaw frozen pipes, the city recommends: