People heading out for Boxing Day deals should bundle up as temperatures are expected to reach -12 C in Toronto this morning with a wind chill of -23 C.

The city remains under an extreme cold weather alert that was issued yesterday. Extreme cold weather alerts are typically issued when temperatures reach -15 C or colder or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

This afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm up slightly to -10 C and a wind chill of -20 C.

The city recommends that people heading out in the cold weather dress in layers, cover exposed skin and stay dry.

Snow cleanup mostly completed

Toronto received a significant amount of snow on Sunday evening, ahead of Christmas on Monday.

The city said in a tweet that local road plowing was completed at about 10 p.m. last night and local road salting was completed on Tuesday at about 5 a.m. Cleanup is expected to continue on Tuesday on local roads until about 3 p.m.

The city says snow cleanup and plowing is mostly complete. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is continuing to ask passengers to check their flight status online due to the wintry weather. The airport indicated on Twitter, however, that operations on Boxing Day are running well.

Operations are running well this morning, but winter weather is in the forecast for the Toronto area. If you’re travelling today, check your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1 — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) 26 December 2017

Despite the chilly weather, Environment Canada has no alerts in place for Toronto. But the federal weather agency has issued cold weather warning for much of the rest of the country.

On Monday, the city was under a special weather statement as the agency said brisk westerly winds were expected to cause blowing snow, with exposed areas being particularly vulnerable.