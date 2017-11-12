While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, some businesses and government offices in Toronto will be closed on Monday. This is due to recent legislation passed by the federal government that gives Nov. 11 the same legal status as Canada Day and Victoria Day.

Here's a list of what's open and closed throughout the city on Monday due to the displaced holiday:

What's closed:

Federal and provincial government offices

Canada Post (no regular collection or delivery of mail)

Banks (TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU)

Art Gallery of Ontario

Hockey Hall of Fame

What's open:

Many retail centres, attractions and government offices will be operating on regular hours Monday.

Municipal government offices

Schools and universities

Canadian financial markets (Toronto Stock Exchange)

Grocery stores

LCBO and the Beer Store

Toronto Public Library branches

City of Toronto parks and recreation facilities

Transit:

TTC (regular subway service resumes at 6 a.m.)

GO Transit

Attractions: