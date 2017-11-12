While Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, some businesses and government offices in Toronto will be closed on Monday. This is due to recent legislation passed by the federal government that gives Nov. 11 the same legal status as Canada Day and Victoria Day.
Here's a list of what's open and closed throughout the city on Monday due to the displaced holiday:
What's closed:
-
Federal and provincial government offices
-
Canada Post (no regular collection or delivery of mail)
-
Banks (TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU)
-
Art Gallery of Ontario
-
Hockey Hall of Fame
What's open:
Many retail centres, attractions and government offices will be operating on regular hours Monday.
- Municipal government offices
- Schools and universities
- Canadian financial markets (Toronto Stock Exchange)
- Grocery stores
- LCBO and the Beer Store
- Toronto Public Library branches
- City of Toronto parks and recreation facilities
Transit:
- TTC (regular subway service resumes at 6 a.m.)
- GO Transit
Attractions:
- CN Tower
- Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
- Fort York National Historic Site
- Royal Ontario Museum
- Toronto Zoo
- Ontario Science Centre
- Evergreen Brickworks
- High Park Zoo
- Major movie theatres