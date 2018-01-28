An organist at various churches across Toronto has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during what were supposed to be choir-singing practice sessions.

Toronto police say the victim visited a home in the Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue area twice in December 2016 for choir practice, when he was sexually assaulted both times.

The 68-year-old Toronto organist faces two counts of sexual assault.

Police say the accused "has access to other young people," practicing with multiple choir groups, and are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).