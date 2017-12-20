The city has axed the sale of Christmas trees at a west-end lot that has deep roots in the community after a bylaw complaint was lodged about the seasonal operation.

Sweatpea's Christmas Tree Lot has been stocking the holiday fixture in Toronto's Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood for nearly a decade, but is now forced to clear its remaining 150 trees by Wednesday — five days before Christmas.

"Our heartbreaking news is that we have to close early," said Sara Jameson who owns Sweatpea's flower shop, which runs the nearby Christmas tree lot.

The local business first opened the seasonal space in 2010 to rekindle the magic of buying a local Christmas tree for families. This year, however, Sweatpea's is using a new lot space to be closer to their parent business — and it's one that isn't zoned for commercial use, according to the city. ​

"This is my entire life ... To have the whole thing shut down it's so hard, it's just too much."

Tammy Robbinson, a spokesperson for the city's municipal licensing and standards division, says the lot Sweatpea's is using is a residential space and is "not zoned" to sell Christmas trees. She added that Sweatpea's also illegally "put a sign in the middle of the sidewalk" to advertise its product.

Jonathan Howcroft, manager of Sweatpea's Christmas Tree Lot, is trying to sell off 150 trees by Wednesday night. (Aizak Grimman/CBC)

As a result, Sweatpea's must vacate the space by 8 p.m. and that means it will likely have to sell off its remaining trees at a fraction of their original price.

"We'd rather see them go to a home and be enjoyed rather than go to a garbage bin and be hauled off to the city dump," said Jameson.

"If we don't sell them off we get to put a disposal bin on the property and everything gets thrown out so all the trees will be hauled into city waste opposed to being enjoyed and used."

The community is now rallying support for Sweatpea's by petitioning the city to rezone the lot for commercial use.

"I shared it and I know a bunch of other people shared it so hopefully it'll go around the community and they'll be able to share as many trees as they can," Lindsay Swanson told CBC Toronto.

Sweatpea's lot manager Jonathan Howcroft has been sending families home with their Christmas trees from the start. He explains "the community involvement, the smell of the trees, the getting to make people smile" is what keeps bringing him back every year.

"People come in here with their families and we really help kick off the holidays for everybody," he told CBC Toronto.