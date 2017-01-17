Mayor John Tory says 300 more families will be able to get subsidized child care in 2017, but he also called on the province to shoulder the cost of occupancy grants paid to local schools that house daycares.

Tory outlined his child-care plans at a new daycare on Dane Avenue, near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue, on Tuesday morning. The mayor said the city needs to do more to help parents with child-care costs — which are higher here than anywhere else in Canada — but said the province and federal government need to help with that.

"We need to do more," Tory told reporters.

The city is providing child-care subsidies to some 26,359 families, but there are still nearly 18,000 more on a waiting list.

Meanwhile, councillors and school trustees who have criticized the child-care measures in this year's budget say the city's plan to stop providing $1.13 million to local schools that house daycares will result in higher fees for all parents.

Tory said the money saved by cutting the occupancy grants will go toward funding child-care subsidies. He said the province should fully fund the grants to reduce the pressure on those schools.

CBC Toronto has contacted the Ministry of Education to ask about Tory's request.

The province has already announced a plan to create 100,000 child-care spaces in Ontario in the next five years. But Tory said that in addition to the capital investment, parents will need help with affording the spots.

Tory noted the federal government also had some "encouraging words" when it comes to supporting child care in the city, but didn't provide specifics.

Currently, Tory said, there are 4,000 empty child-care spaces in the city because parents just can't afford them. That's causing problems for not only parents, but daycare operators, as well.

"People simply can't afford the spaces that are available," Tory said.

Toronto's budget process continues in the coming weeks, with the budget committee meeting again next week before the entire city council gets a say at the end of the month.