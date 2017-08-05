Shane Ingram came all the way from Amsterdam to march in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival on Saturday.

"It's almost in your blood," he said, describing the energy he gets from the event, now in its 50th year.

Despite having to get up early and to face chilly temperatures, Ingram said the air was buzzing with anticipation.

Shane Ingram figured he'd visit his friend Ricardo in Toronto at carnival time so they could celebrate together. (CBC News)

"The first time I saw Carnival, I was on the sidelines in normal civilian clothing," Ingram said, shaking his plumed purple headdress.

"Once you put this thing on," he added, "you're transformed."

Ricardo Smith said the pair wanted to visit Trinidad, but settled for Toronto this year. (CBC News)

Ingram and his Toronto friend, Ricardo Smith, danced beside him.

"The camaraderie, the revelry, it's excitement all day long," Smith said.

'Part of something bigger'

Aja Bowser came all the way from San Antonio, Texas for her first Carnival. She said she's loving it so far.

Aja Bowser shared the secrets of her costume with CBC. (CBC News)

"You don't get this camaraderie any and everywhere," she said.

"I'm trying to get in touch with that innate heritage, that feeling that I'm part of something bigger."

Bowser shared her secret of keeping Carnival's ubiquitous accessory — glitter — stuck to her skin.

"It's Vaseline. You gotta rub yourself with vaseline or baby oil and then just throw the glitter on you, like you ran into a unicorn or something."

Tanysha Castello has been to Barbados' carnival, where the festival originated. (CBC)

Tanysha Castello, a carnival veteran, said she brought her mother along this year so she could get her first taste of the event.

"It's a cultural thing. It keeps you connected with everybody," Castello said.

Tamara Kralik brings her daughter to carnival. It's her third year here. (CBC News)

Tamara Kralik's daughter, 6, agreed. She's in a Mas band, and noted the energy of everybody around her.

Kralik woke up at 5 a.m. to dress and prepare, but said there's no way she's quitting early.

"The vibe that you get just from being on the road with so many people — it's a whole different celebration."