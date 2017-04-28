Toronto city councillors are blasting the lack of funding for social housing in Ontario's budget.

Mayor John Tory is set to provide his reaction to the province's budget on Friday morning, after backing out of speaking with reporters hours after the budget was released at Queen's Park on Thursday. In a statement, Tory said he made his expectations clear, but the Liberals didn't deliver.

That expectation was for some $860 million to help repair crumbling Toronto Community Housing (TCH) buildings. But the budget contains little new funding.

Coun. Ana Bailao says while there are some measures to make housing more affordable in the city, the province is ignoring its "shared responsibility" to help TCH.

"Right now, we don't have a partner for the social housing issue in the provincial government," said Bailao, who chairs the city's affordable housing committee.

I'm disappointed that there continues to be no real acknowledgement of the Province's shared responsibility to help improve TCHC #onpoli 3/5 — @anabailaoTO

On Twitter, Coun. Joe Cressy called it simply: "a kick in the gut."

And Coun. Josh Matlow, who has also criticized the city for not doing more on social housing, said the lack of funding hurts even more as it comes on the heels of council shuttering a TCH complex in the Jane and Finch area due to disrepair.

Toronto is spending some $250 million on social housing this year.

City hoping province will match federal money in the future

Budget Chief Gary Crawford said he was hoping the province would clearly indicate that it would match future federal housing funding — something Finance Minister Charles Sousa may have done in a response to a reporter inside the lockup.

"We've already said that we'll match a degree of capital funding for the work that's being done by the federal government," Sousa said.

Crawford said he'd like to see that in writing.

"We're going to be hoping that there may be some new pages that we haven't seen at this point," he said.

Sousa also said the province is investing some $2 billion to help with housing in the city, however that money is being spent over a three-year span and includes funding for affordable housing projects, social housing and anti-homelessness measures.

TCH, meanwhile, declined to comment on the provincial budget.

Toronto did get some new powers in the budget, including the ability to levy a hotel and Airbnb tax. The city is also expected to get a large share of the 24,000 child-care spaces the province is set to open this year.