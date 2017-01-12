Everyone from parents to Olympic swimmers will be watching as Toronto's budget committee meets on Thursday at city hall.

The city, which unveiled its preliminary 2017 budget in December, needs to find $91 million to balance its books, which it is required to do. But many groups have spoken out in recent weeks calling for the city to avoid cuts to services, and instead invest more in some areas.

Here are some of the issues that could take centre stage on Thursday.

Cutting funding to school daycares

Dozens of women went to city hall earlier this week to protest the rising costs of raising a child in this city.

One proposed funding cut, worth $4.1 million, would eliminate the annual occupancy costs the city pays to local school boards that operate daycares in their facilities. The costs cover heating, light and maintenance costs, and school trustees worry if the city doesn't pay for this, the daycares will have to increase the fees they charge parents.

The Student Nutrition Program

Mayor John Tory's office said he has championed this program, which provides breakfast, lunch and snacks to some 194,000 students in need, and won't support any rollback.

But Coun. Mike Layton, who sits on the budget committee, said while a $2.244 million increase is recommended for the program, that money isn't currently in the budget.

Swimming pools

City staff are considering closing dozens of outdoor and wading pools to save $2 million, but it was a decision to cut off funding for a TDSB pool at S.H Armstrong Community Centre that made the biggest splash.

That's because Penny Oleksiak, the 16-year-old who sprinted to Rio Olympic swimming gold last summer, grew up using the pool there.

The swimmer tweeted out her dismay at the potential cut and Tory responded a day later, saying he had instructed the budget manager to consider saving the pool.

Will Tory's 2.6% cut stick?

Several councillors have criticized Tory's plan to cut city department budgets by 2.6 per cent ever since he announced it, and the TTC and Toronto Police Service have already indicated they won't be able to achieve that goal.

But Tory's office says the plan has resulted in departments finding ways to save money that don't affect Toronto residents, like the TTC saving $300,000 by forcing its employees to choose between a landline or cellphone.

If the 2.6 per cent cut succeeds, Tory will be able to keep a property tax hike to the rate of inflation.

The councillors who oppose the plan, however, argue the cuts are making life more expensive for those who rely on city services while only benefiting those who own pricey property.

Where will the money come from?

The budget committee, and eventually city council, will have to find the money somehow.

Budget Chair Gary Crawford is set to hold a 12:30 p.m. news conference which could shed some light on how council plans to cover the shortfall.

The rest of the budget meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m. The entire city council, meanwhile, will debate the budget in February.

Here are the councillors on the budget committee: