Toronto's proposed budget cleared another hurdle on Tuesday evening by winning the budget committee's approval, even though many councillors criticized the city's plan.

The committee voted in favour of going ahead with the proposed budget, which includes 2.6 per cent cuts to many departments. Budget chairman Coun. Gary Crawford said demanding the cuts — even though some were repealed — was an important exercise for the city to conduct and has saved taxpayers money.

"It was a necessary tool to get us to where we are today," Crawford told the budget committee, noting the city has found some $170 million in savings this year.

Crawford said he believes the budget is fair and equitable.

"And it is balanced," he said.

Coun. Gord Perks, who has been an outspoken critic of the budget throughout the process, blasted the plan to draw from reserves to help balance the books.

He said the taxpayers of 2018 are to thank for balancing this year's budget.

"You didn't," the Parkdale-High Park councillor said, addressing the budget committee.

Coun. Janet Davis said the city needs to do more to help parents struggling with child-care costs that are the highest in the country. (John Rieti/CBC)

Coun. Janet Davis criticized the decision to cut occupancy grants paid to Toronto schools that house daycares, warning some 15,000 families could pay an additional $350 a year on child care if those schools pass down the additional costs.

"I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's right. And I think it needs to get fixed," the Beaches-East York councillor said.

Coun. Glenn De Baeremaeker said the city has always drawn on reserve funds to balance its budget, and while it may not be ideal, it is a valid method.

"I think it's a miraculous budget," he said.

The entire city council is set to get a say on the budget at the end of the month.