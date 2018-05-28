Skip to Main Content
Toronto Bike to Work Day highlights calls for safer streets

A dozen cyclists staged a die-in as Mayor John Tory spoke on Monday morning.

2018 has been a dangerous year for pedestrians and cyclists

Toronto police closed down a section of Yonge Street for hundreds of cyclists to enjoy Bike to Work Day on Monday. The event kicks off bike month in Toronto. (John Rieti/CBC)

Cyclists called for safer streets after taking over Yonge Street Monday morning for Bike to Work Day.

Hundreds of cyclists of all ages — kids riding in cargo bikes included — took part in the annual ride down Yonge Street to city hall.

The event kicks off bike month, a celebration of all things cycling in Toronto that will run until the end of June. 

Mayor John Tory rode at the front of the group on a Bike Share and later addressed the crowd at Nathan Phillips Square, highlighting a number of new additions to the city's bike network.

Tory also issued a message to drivers: driving in Toronto is different now, he said, and motorists always have to look out for cyclists.

During Tory's remarks, a dozen cyclists staged a die-in just steps from the stage.

On May 16, Douglas Crosbie was killed while riding to work in the city's east end. Meanwhile, the city's Vision Zero program, which aims to eliminate all road deaths, continues to be criticized, with 18 pedestrians and cyclists killed so far in 2018.

At the same time as the event was ongoing, a cyclist was struck and injured in the Danforth area. 

Meanwhile, others posted about near misses to encourage the city to do more.

