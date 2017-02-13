A Toronto bar owner has issued an apology and says a staff member will be fired after Internet backlash over a bar sign accused of joking about sexual assault.

Katii Capern was at Locals Only on Saturday evening, when she and her friends saw a sign that said "No means yes and yes means a*** ?"

Capern said she asked a staff member what "a***" meant, and they said "anal."

"Once I realized the whole message I felt sick to my stomach," she said.

"Rape jokes are never okay, ever, but it's even more troubling to see in a bar because of the prevalence of date rape."

After trying and failing to get in contact with Locals Only the next day, Carpen posted about the sign on social media.

More than 100 people responded to her posts with outrage, and several people wrote negative reviews on the King Street bar's Facebook and Yelp pages.

Katii Capern said she froze when she saw the "No means yes" sign in Locals Only on Saturday night. She said she wishes she had spoken up at the time, but was glad she posted about it on social media later. (Submitted)

Owners 'shocked, disgusted'

On Sunday night, Locals Only issued a statement on social media, saying a staff member had made the sign without management's knowledge.

In the statement, Locals Only called the sign, "disgusting, derogatory, and insensitive towards a serious issue that we in no shape or form condone."

Co-owner Jonathan Condren said he and his partners were "saddened" to learn about the sign.

"We're all immensely upset, shocked, disgusted, appalled and truly apologetic, of course," he said, speaking to the CBC on the phone from Los Angeles.

"There's no place for a sign like that to be anywhere."

Condren said he found out about it Sunday night, while on vacation in California. He and the other two owners had been out of town since Friday, he said.

Condren said the staff member responsible will be fired.

Condren said the bar will also reissue a staff training course on "what appropriate standards and policies are in the workplace."

"Most importantly, we extend our deepest apology to anyone who may have been affected or offended by this," Condren said in the statement on Locals Only's Facebook page.

"It is unfathomable and completely disheartening to think that we would ever have to be writing something like this, as we take extreme measures to ensure the safety of our patrons in our establishment at all times."

He also said that another staff member took the sign down on Saturday night.

Other signs in past

Capern, however, said she thinks this sign is part of a "clear pattern" at the bar.

On Facebook, people posted photos of past signs in Locals Only. One sign reads "Dry slump? Do the Trump." Another says "Snap chat me that p***y."

"Clearly their whole marketing is built on this, they've cultivated a culture with this kind of problematic messaging, with last night's being the most blatant," she said.

When questioned about the other signs, Condren said they've had some problems with certain staff members in the past. He said questionable signs were "immediately removed" once they were brought to management's attention.

"We try to make the place a fun environment for our staff to get involved and do things, and obviously sometimes if they're unsupervised these things happen and we immediately come in and rectify the situation," he said.

He added that there have been previous situations where they have had to suspend or fire staff members because of similar problems.