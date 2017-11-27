Toronto fans will get a chance on Tuesday to congratulate the Argonauts for their wild, snowy Grey Cup win on Sunday over the Calgary Stampeders.

A celebration rally for the new CFL champions will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Nathan Phillips Square. The Argonauts came back from a deficit to beat the Stampeders 27-24 in Ottawa.

The win marks the seventeenth Grey Cup for the Argonauts franchise since its first in 1914.

"There's so much emotion," quarterback Ricky Ray said after the team arrived at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday morning. He called the team "special" and said it was teamwork that won the game.

"I mean, after the game, it was just an unbelievable feeling, just the way we kept battling. Coach said all week: 'Let's just get these guys into the fourth quarter and we'll take the game over from there.' And it exactly played out that way. We got into the fourth quarter and made the plays to win the football game," he said.

Toronto defensive back Matt Black, left, picks off Calgary QB Bo Levi Mitchell, not pictured, in the endzone to seal the Argonauts' Grey Cup victory. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"It was a great finish to a great year with these guys. Everybody put in so much work. I'm just happy for everybody on the team."

Ray said the team did not have a lot of sleep on Monday night because it was celebrating but the players are looking forward to meeting their fans on Tuesday. He thanked them for their support.

"We did it with them this year, all the times they came down and cheered us on. We have a lot of great fans who give us a lot of great support. Part of this is for them too."

Fans in Toronto, including Mayor John Tory and city staff, tweeted their appreciation right after the game. Tory took the opportunity to take a playful jab at Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

WHAT A GAME! Congrats to our @TorontoArgos on their 17th #GreyCup win, you have made this city proud. Not to worry @nenshi , an Argos jersey looks good on everyone. #ArgosFootball pic.twitter.com/sKjYkOKzBT — @JohnTory

Congratulations to our @TorontoArgos. Now the 17-time #GreyCup champions! We're so proud of you! #ArgosFootball pic.twitter.com/2IL07Eaaj2 — @TorontoComms

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 32-yard field goal to give the Argos the lead with 53 seconds left. Toronto defensive back Matt Black intercepted a pass by Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell in the end zone with eight seconds remaining to seal the win.

DeVier Posey, Argos second-year receiver, was named Grey Cup MVP after hauling in seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Ricky Ray won his fourth Grey Cup and finished the night with 297 yards and a touchdown on 19 completions.

Defensive back Cassius Vaughn added to the night as he helped turn the tide to tie the game with a 109-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter. The touchdown stands as the longest fumble return in Grey Cup history.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray hoists the Grey Cup over his head after the Argonauts arrive at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday following their win on Sunday in Ottawa. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The team is due back at Toronto's Pearson International Airport and from there players will be bused back to the team's practice facility at the former Don Bosco Catholic Secondary School.

In a statement issued on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the Argonauts for winning the Grey Cup.

"What better way to celebrate Canada 150 than coming together on a crisp and snowy night in the nation's capital to watch the Grey Cup," Trudeau said.

"The Grey Cup is one of Canada's favourite traditions, and the pinnacle of Canadian football. It has been part of Canadian sports since 1909, when Governor General Earl Grey donated the first Grey Cup to the Canadian Football League."

Trudeau also thanked the city of Ottawa for hosting the event.

"I also thank both teams and the Canadian Football League for another memorable year and all they do to unite Canadians around sports."