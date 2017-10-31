No injuries were reported after a fire in an apartment near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services say they responded to a fire that had fully enveloped a low-rise apartment at 4:35 a.m..

When fire services arrived the resident was already out of the unit on Clearview Heights. Firefighters still entered the building to ensure no other residents were inside.

12 fire trucks and 45 firefighters were dispatched. The fire was knocked down around 5:08 a.m.

There were no injuries.

Clearview Heights Fire

There were no injuries reported at a two-alarm fire at Clearview Heights Tuesday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)