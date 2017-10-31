No injuries were reported after a fire in an apartment near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services say they responded to a fire that had fully enveloped a low-rise apartment at 4:35 a.m..

Firefighter assists resident escaping smoke filled apartment hallways, while another applies water. @Toronto_Fire Clearview Heights 2 Alarm. pic.twitter.com/gw9KkAf4Bs — @LateNightCam

When fire services arrived the resident was already out of the unit on Clearview Heights. Firefighters still entered the building to ensure no other residents were inside.

While people run out, they climb in to look for victims inside the apartment. @TPFFA @Toronto_Fire #SecondsCount pic.twitter.com/fprlxwkqmd — @LateNightCam

12 fire trucks and 45 firefighters were dispatched. The fire was knocked down around 5:08 a.m.

There were no injuries.