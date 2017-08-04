Torrential rain, hail and wind gusts are expected throughout much of Southern Ontario on Friday evening as Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, parts of the Greater Toronto Area, Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Around 5 p.m., the federal weather agency downgraded its alert for the Muskoka and Parry Sound areas after initially issuing a tornado warning.

Apparent funnel clouds and torrential rains are spotted over Fairy Lake in Huntsville, Ont., on Friday afternoon following a tornado warning issued by Environment Canada. (Kevin Walsh/Twitter)

Funnel clouds were spotted near Huntsville, Ont. during the rush hour exodus to cottage country for the August long weekend, with many people, including CBC Toronto reporter John Lancaster, putting photos of the damage on social media as the storm ripped eastward.

Devastation from the storm. Roads and Buildings buried. pic.twitter.com/ulio4QIDIU — @jlancasterCBC

It lasted about 90 seconds. Never seen wind damage like this before. Entire forest destroyed. #Huntsville pic.twitter.com/DT63g7Ises — @jlancasterCBC

Emergency management crews and the Office of the Fire Marshal were alerted, while more than 8,000 Hydro One customers were reportedly without power.

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm warning

Toronto and the GTA are under a severe thunderstorm warning, as Environment Canada is calling for strong wind gusts up to 50 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy rains.

The warning is in effect for Halton, Peel and York regions.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the warning reads.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."