Environment Canada has downgraded its tornado watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Ontario.
The agency had issued a tornado warning for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.
Around 7:30 p.m., meteorologists said they were "tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado."
A tornado had been reported in Hawkesville, moving east toward an area between Elmira and St. Jacobs.
