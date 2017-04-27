The Ontario government unveiled its latest budget Thursday, and in addition to balancing the books, it unveiled some new spending, particularly in health care.
Here are the most important figures from the 290-page document.
- Pharmacare: 4 million children up to age 24 will be covered for prescription drugs.
- Tobacco tax rates: up by $10 per carton over the next three years, beginning with immediate hike of $2 effective midnight Friday.
- Full-day kindergarten: classes to be capped at 30 by 2017-18 and then 29 by 2018-19.
- OSAP: Graduates can begin repaying their loans after they start earning $35,000 a year, up from $25,000.
- 2 new hospitals in Windsor and Niagara, renovations to Hamilton and Mississauga facilities.
- Abortion pill: Mifegymiso will now be publicly funded.
- Hotel tax: The government will amend legislation to give municipalities to bring in a hotel tax.
- Ontario Seniors' Public Transit Tax Credit: Starting July 1, all Ontarians aged 65 and over will be eligible for a refundable benefit of 15 per cent, for an average annual benefit of $130.
- Affordable housing: The province will allocate some of its unused lands, worth between $75 million and $100 million, for the development of 2,000 new housing units in Toronto.
- Career planning: A new pledge of $190 million over three years for Career Kick-Start program, where high school and post-secondary students can access co-op programs and other training to better prepare them for the workforce.