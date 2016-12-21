A Toronto woman received some unexpected mail from world-famous actor Tom Hanks after sending him a letter asking for a selfie with him.
It all started with a wager.
"I just made a really dumb bet with some friends over some drinks," to see who could get a headshot from a celebrity the fastest, Zena Gopal said in an interview Tuesday.
Gopal and her friends agreed that Tom Hanks would be the right star for their competition, as her roommate — an avid Hanks fan — knew of his reputation for being responsive to fan mail.
- Tom Hanks and Martin Short turn Bulldogs cheerleaders
- Tom Hanks creates Hanx Writer typewriter simulator for iPad
About three weeks after sending Hanks a photo of herself, along with a letter asking him to "take a selfie" with the snapshot, Gopal got her response.
"Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers," wrote Hanks in the letter that accompanied a Polaroid photo of himself posing with Gopal's picture.
Hanks on Hogtown
Then Hanks went on to share his opinion of T.O.
"Toronto, huh? Damn fine town," he wrote.
"Growing fast, all those condo towers down on the lake. Nice views, I guess. I have not been there since one of the Film Festival dates sometime back."
Gopal, who won the bet with her friends, said she was "totally floored" by the movie star's response.
"It made me laugh, it really made my day," she said. "It was just really cool to see that he reads his fan mail. And I've got to agree with him about the condos."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.