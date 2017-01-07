Timmins police say they have reopened the Victor M. Power airport in Timmins, Ont., after it was evacuated and closed following the discovery of a "suspicious item."

Marc Depatie, spokesperson for the Timmins Police Service, said luggage from a passenger had tested positive for traces of explosives.

The item was was found at about 4:30 a.m. during routine baggage screening.

All morning flights departing from the airport were cancelled.

No threat to public safety

Depatie said the evacuation and closure were standard protocol.

"There is no active threat to public safety as this incident is contained to the airport terminal," Depatie said in a statement shortly after police closed the airport.

Depatie said the closure was carried out in conjunction with Timmins Airport Authority and in keeping with Transport Canada regulations.

The airport is located about 11 kilometres northwest of Timmins, which is about 300 kilometres north of Sudbury in northern Ontario. It is named after the city's former mayor Victor M. Power.