More than 300 people packed the Canadian Broadcasting Centre Tuesday night, for the Women in Television and Film Toronto (WIFT) event that celebrates the contributions Canadian women have made to the entertainment industry.

The glitzy soiree, held during the Toronto International Film Festival, saw many talented Canadians grace the red carpet, including much of the cast of the popular CBC television series Workin' Moms and Mr. D.

The event is partly aimed at raising funds to help women artists finance their projects.

"It's a great event for us to come to because supporting women … that's basically what our show stands for," said Dani Kind, who plays Anne Carlson on Workin' Moms.

Some of the cast from the hit CBC Television series Workin' Moms on the red carpet. (From left to right: Juno Rinaldi, Dani Kind and Sarah McVie). (Petar Valkov/CBC)

In its first season, the show covered everything from postpartum depression to adultery, and it's those real-life situations faced by women that actress Juno Rinaldi says she's proud to bring to audiences.

"These characters that we get to play have these incredible journeys and hearts and pain. To be able to portray all that is an incredible gift," said Rinaldi.

Also in attendance was Ontario's Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Eleanor McMahon, who pointed out that a third of the films at this year's TIFF were made by women.

Guests pack into the atrium at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre to celebrate Canadian women in entertainment. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

McMahon said she wants to see that number increase to 50 per cent and added that Ontario's recent announcement of more funding for the arts and culture sector could help.

Last year, the CBC announced that it would hike up the number of women directing its most popular television series to half or more.

It's a pledge that CBC executive Heather Conway says the organization continues to enforce.

"It always makes a difference because it gives you a different point of view," said Conway, the executive vice-president of English services.

"It creates a larger pool of female directors for the rest of the industry to benefit from.