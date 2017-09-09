When the hottest stars roll into town, local restaurants and hotels pull out all the stops.

Some big names who have stayed at the five-star Windsor Arms Hotel include Harrison Ford, Michael Douglas, Cher, Catherine Zeta Jones, Elton John, Meg Ryan, Ryan Gosling and Robin Williams.

Nadine Tolman's name can now be added to that star-studded list.

Volunteering at TIFF is an annual ritual for Tolman. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

She may not be famous, but the volunteer at TIFF got the celebrity treatment Friday and CBC Toronto reporter Adrian Cheung tagged along.

Tolman got to check out hotel suites usually reserved for Hollywood A-listers and CBC Toronto's Adrian Cheung tagged along. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

Volunteering at TIFF is an annual ritual for Tolman, who's been doing it for 15 years.

"It's a bonding time with my sisters. It's two weeks my sisters and I have together," she said. "It's grown ... [we've made] great strides, we have 3,000 volunteers. We have over 80 countries represented but the fun factor has also grown too."

Tolman says she likes to see TIFF volunteers get acknowledged during every public film showing with a clip on the screen.

This butler's pantry is used to get meals privately to celebrities staying inside the hotel suites. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

"We do it because it's fun. We love our city, it feeds our soul. Truly, the volunteerism at TIFF is very, very strong, it's the spirit," she said.

Tolman got to check out hotel suites usually reserved for Hollywood A-listers, as well as a butler's pantry used by celebrities who like their privacy.

Tolman tried out some meals fit for stars at the Thompson Diner. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

Next stop for Tolman was lunch at the Thompson Diner where stars like Matt Damon and Adam Sandler have come to eat after movie premieres.

The last stop was the IRIS BLU lounge where various brands and companies hand out free gifts to celebrities — and Tolman — during TIFF.